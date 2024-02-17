Saturday Morning News – February 17

Enjoy Wawa Winter Carnival Today!
Weather: Snow Squall Watch in effect
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this morning with flurries. Risk of snow squalls this afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8. Wind chill -29 this morning and -14 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Local blowing snow this evening and overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 before morning. Low -12. Wind chill -12 this evening and -22 overnight.
