Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries early this morning. Periods of snow beginning this morning. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -1. Wind chill -12 this morning and -3 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Periods of snow ending late this evening then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 13. Wind chill -6 this evening and -22 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to the Chapleau Rotary Club for a successful derby this past weekend with $70,000 in prizes, and nearly 700 anglers participated. 30 qualifying fish were caught during the derby with over 18 of the fish being caught between 7:45 – 10:00 a.m. The third place winner, Steven Bernier with a pike weighing 5.44lbs, The second place winner was Claude Clouthier with a 5.83lb pike, and $30,000 first place winner Pierre Joyal with a pike weighing 7.93lbs.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Monday Morning News – February 12 - February 12, 2024
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) OPEN - February 11, 2024
- Hwy 17– Closed in Both Directions (Old Woman Hill) OPEN - February 10, 2024