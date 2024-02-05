Have you seen Baylie? – UPDATED

Feb 5, 2024 at 07:26
Baylie has been found and is now with her family.Jan 20, 2024 at 08:26
This beautiful puppy has been missing since Friday, January 12th, 2024. She was last seen behind the Lady Dunn Health Centre by the trail. Her name is Baylie.
Please contact Julie at (705) 852-5910 if you see her.
