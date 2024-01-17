Buses Delayed – N001 & N002

Bus N001 serving students in Wawa for schools:
- Michipicoten High School,
- St. Augustine French Immersion Catholic School (Wawa),
- Sir James Dunn Public School
is delayed for 30 minutes.
Bus N002 serving students in Wawa for schools:
- École secondaire catholique Saint-Joseph (Wawa),
- Michipicoten High School,
is delayed for 30 minutes.
