Breaking News

Buses Delayed – N001 & N002

Bus N001 serving students in Wawa for schools:

  • Michipicoten High School,
  • St. Augustine French Immersion Catholic School (Wawa),
  • Sir James Dunn Public School

is delayed for 30 minutes.

Bus N002 serving students in Wawa for schools:

  • École secondaire catholique Saint-Joseph (Wawa),
  • Michipicoten High School,

is delayed for 30 minutes.

Brenda Stockton
