Morning News – Monday December 18

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 early this morning. Temperature falling to minus 10 this afternoon. Wind chill -8 this morning and -19 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low -16. Wind chill near -20.
With temperatures dropping and everything wet – be careful of slippery surfaces as everything begins to freeze
