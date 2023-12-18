Breaking News

Morning News – Monday December 18

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 early this morning. Temperature falling to minus 10 this afternoon. Wind chill -8 this morning and -19 this afternoon.
  • Tonight – Clearing this evening. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low -16. Wind chill near -20.

With temperatures dropping and everything wet – be careful of slippery surfaces as everything begins to freeze

 

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*