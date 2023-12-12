Breaking News

Don’t Forget to Bid in the Wawa Public Library Silent Auction

Don’t forget to go into the Wawa Public Library and bid on some of the beautiful items that are up for auction. There are many neat items that might work as a last minute Christmas gift (if you forgot someone on your list).

The silent auction ends this Friday, December 15th at 3 p.m.

Items for Auction at the Wawa Public Library Silent Auction Current Bid
1 Printed Succulent Planter Value $15.00  $            –
2 800 ml French press Value $30.00  $       25.00
3 Funny Holiday Wine Glass Value $10.00  $         6.00
4 Ice Bucket Value $30.00  $         5.00
5 Intangible Cultural Heritage Chinese Paper-Cut Collectible  $         3.00
6 8 Libbey Preston Martini Glasses Value $60.00  $         5.00
7 Pottery Bowl by Ron Hale Value $???  $         5.00
8 Handpainted Milk Bottle Value ???  $            –
9 Breville Juicer Value $100.00  $            –
10 Wesdome Lunch Pail Value $30.00  $         5.00
11 Ceramic Cheese Tray Value $40.00  $            –
12 Crystal Pickle Tray Value $30.00  $         4.00
13 Humidifier- Honeywell Value $100.00  $            –
14 Dr. Scholl’s Luxury Foot Spa Value $50.00  $            –
15 Wolf Art Work Value $50.00  $       10.00
16 Lake Superior Art Work Value $50.00  $         5.00
17 Sarah’s Angels collectible Water Globe Value $10.00  $            –
18 Willow Tree “Quietly” Mother and children figurine Value $30.00  $       20.00
19 “Believe” Angels watching over you with children figurine – Value $35.00  $       15.00
20 Hamilton Beach Egg Breakfast sandwich maker Value $40.00  $       20.00
21 Andis Hang-up Hair Dryer Value $50.00  $            –
22 Lantern with candle Value $35.00  $       10.00
23 Red and White battery operated candles Value$30.00  $            –
24 Silicone home kitchen oven finger mitts  $         2.00
25 Set of 4 corn on the cob holders Value $10.00  $            –
26 Parmesian Cheese Grater Value $20.00  $         2.00
27 Christmas Coffee Carafe Value $30.00  $            –
28 Hand-knitted sweater made by Suzie Jarrell Value $150.00  $     100.00
Brenda Stockton
