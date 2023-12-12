Don’t forget to go into the Wawa Public Library and bid on some of the beautiful items that are up for auction. There are many neat items that might work as a last minute Christmas gift (if you forgot someone on your list).
The silent auction ends this Friday, December 15th at 3 p.m.
|Items for Auction at the Wawa Public Library Silent Auction
|Current Bid
|1
|Printed Succulent Planter Value $15.00
|$ –
|2
|800 ml French press Value $30.00
|$ 25.00
|3
|Funny Holiday Wine Glass Value $10.00
|$ 6.00
|4
|Ice Bucket Value $30.00
|$ 5.00
|5
|Intangible Cultural Heritage Chinese Paper-Cut Collectible
|$ 3.00
|6
|8 Libbey Preston Martini Glasses Value $60.00
|$ 5.00
|7
|Pottery Bowl by Ron Hale Value $???
|$ 5.00
|8
|Handpainted Milk Bottle Value ???
|$ –
|9
|Breville Juicer Value $100.00
|$ –
|10
|Wesdome Lunch Pail Value $30.00
|$ 5.00
|11
|Ceramic Cheese Tray Value $40.00
|$ –
|12
|Crystal Pickle Tray Value $30.00
|$ 4.00
|13
|Humidifier- Honeywell Value $100.00
|$ –
|14
|Dr. Scholl’s Luxury Foot Spa Value $50.00
|$ –
|15
|Wolf Art Work Value $50.00
|$ 10.00
|16
|Lake Superior Art Work Value $50.00
|$ 5.00
|17
|Sarah’s Angels collectible Water Globe Value $10.00
|$ –
|18
|Willow Tree “Quietly” Mother and children figurine Value $30.00
|$ 20.00
|19
|“Believe” Angels watching over you with children figurine – Value $35.00
|$ 15.00
|20
|Hamilton Beach Egg Breakfast sandwich maker Value $40.00
|$ 20.00
|21
|Andis Hang-up Hair Dryer Value $50.00
|$ –
|22
|Lantern with candle Value $35.00
|$ 10.00
|23
|Red and White battery operated candles Value$30.00
|$ –
|24
|Silicone home kitchen oven finger mitts
|$ 2.00
|25
|Set of 4 corn on the cob holders Value $10.00
|$ –
|26
|Parmesian Cheese Grater Value $20.00
|$ 2.00
|27
|Christmas Coffee Carafe Value $30.00
|$ –
|28
|Hand-knitted sweater made by Suzie Jarrell Value $150.00
|$ 100.00
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Don’t Forget to Bid in the Wawa Public Library Silent Auction - December 12, 2023
- Tuesday Morning News – December 12 - December 12, 2023
- LDHC Reports COVID-19 Outbreak - December 11, 2023