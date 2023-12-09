Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Wawa – Nipigon – Kapuskasing)

6:10 PM EST Saturday 9 December 2023

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight.

Hazard: Snow, at times heavy. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm. Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 3 cm per hour.

Timing: Tonight.

Discussion: Periods of rain will transition to snow this evening. Snow will fall heavily at times before tapering to light snow Sunday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected to be east of Geraldton and west of Kapuskasing. Snowfall amounts will be lesser for locations near Lake Superior.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.