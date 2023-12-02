Saturday Morning News – December 2

Weather:
- Today – Flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill -10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -9. Wind chill -6 this evening and -14 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the Goose Nest Market today and special guests Santa & his elves will be there
- Last night the Northern Lights were beautiful – tonight they may shine again
