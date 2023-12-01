Breaking News

Hwy 631 (Hornepayne) One Lane Open

Dec 1, 2023 at 11:25
HWY 631 SOUTH   [BEATON LK] ; WHITE RIVER; LANE AND SOUTH SHOULDER CLOSED;  due to: Other; UPDATED: 2023-12-01 11:16
Hwy 631 is reduced to one lane in the Hornepayne area due to a tractor trailer removal.

Dec 1, 2023 at 10:53

ON511 has issued the following:

“HWY 631 BOTH DIRECTIONS   [BEATON LK] ; WHITE RIVER; ALL LANES CLOSED;  due to: Other; UPDATED: 2023-12-01 10:37”

Hwy 631 closed  in the Hornepayne area due to a tractor trailer removal.

Earlier:

Dec 1, 2023 at 10:32

HWY 631 SOUTH   [BEATON LK] ; WHITE RIVER; LANE AND SOUTH SHOULDER CLOSED;  due to: Other; ENTERED: 2023-12-01 10:22
Hwy 631 is reduced to one lane in the White River area due to a tractor trailer removal.
