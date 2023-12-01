Hwy 631 (Hornepayne) One Lane Open

HWY 631 SOUTH [BEATON LK] ; WHITE RIVER; LANE AND SOUTH SHOULDER CLOSED; due to: Other; UPDATED: 2023-12-01 11:16

Comments:

Hwy 631 is reduced to one lane in the Hornepayne area due to a tractor trailer removal.

ON511 has issued the following:

“HWY 631 BOTH DIRECTIONS [BEATON LK] ; WHITE RIVER; ALL LANES CLOSED; due to: Other; UPDATED: 2023-12-01 10:37”

Hwy 631 closed in the Hornepayne area due to a tractor trailer removal.

Earlier:

HWY 631 SOUTH [BEATON LK] ; WHITE RIVER; LANE AND SOUTH SHOULDER CLOSED; due to: Other; ENTERED: 2023-12-01 10:22

Comments:

Hwy 631 is reduced to one lane in the White River area due to a tractor trailer removal.