Marathon Golfer Captures $10,000.00 Hole-in-One Sponsored by NFMC

(Left) NFMC’s Public Relations and Marketing Coordinator, Brett Redden, presents $10,000.00 cheque to hole-in-one winner, Jim Principe. Vinnie Nabigon (2-man playing partner), and Tournament Committee Rules Official- Kurtis Atkinson

 

A resident of Marathon, ON has won $10,000.00 after hitting a hole-in-one during a recent annual golf tournament in Marathon, Ontario.

 

Jim Principe and his golf partner Vinnie Nabigon took part in the two-day– Souckey Chiropractic Two-man Scramble Golf Tournament held at Peninsula Golf Course in Marathon on September 2/3.

 

On the very first shot of his round, shotgun start, Jim carved a 6-iron 164 yards onto the green and into the cup, on his way to also taking home a cool $10,000.00. He also, of course, took home Closest to the Hole prize. What a way to start any golf day!

 

Nawiinginokiima Forest Management Corporation(NFMC) sponsored the hole-in-one via Galon’s Insurance (Canada Hole-in-One Insurance).

 

NFMC congratulates Jim on his first-ever hole-in-one as well as his $10,000.00 winnings.

 

