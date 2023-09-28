Marathon Golfer Captures $10,000.00 Hole-in-One Sponsored by NFMC

A resident of Marathon, ON has won $10,000.00 after hitting a hole-in-one during a recent annual golf tournament in Marathon, Ontario.

Jim Principe and his golf partner Vinnie Nabigon took part in the two-day– Souckey Chiropractic Two-man Scramble Golf Tournament held at Peninsula Golf Course in Marathon on September 2/3.

On the very first shot of his round, shotgun start, Jim carved a 6-iron 164 yards onto the green and into the cup, on his way to also taking home a cool $10,000.00. He also, of course, took home Closest to the Hole prize. What a way to start any golf day!

Nawiinginokiima Forest Management Corporation(NFMC) sponsored the hole-in-one via Galon’s Insurance (Canada Hole-in-One Insurance).

NFMC congratulates Jim on his first-ever hole-in-one as well as his $10,000.00 winnings.