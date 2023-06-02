Travel and use Restrictions in the Northeast Region – MNRF Chapleau-Wawa District:

Under the Emergency Area Order EAO-2023-01 declared on May 31, 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Chapleau-Wawa District has put in an Implementation Order for the WAW003 fire to protect public safety and to facilitate effective fire suppression.

The following restrictions listed below and as outlined on the Implementation Order map, are now in effect until further notice.

All travel and use of the following areas is prohibited unless authorized by a Travel Permit issued by the Chapleau-Wawa District Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF):

400 south of where Road 400 intersects the White River Forest Unit boundary

Road 300 south of the intersection of Road 300 and Road 350,

Road 500 west of the intersection of Road 500 and Road 550,

Road 226 west of the intersection of Road 226 and Hwy. 631,

“Mink Lake East” Road north of intersection of “Mink Lake East” Road and Hwy. 631,

“Mink Lake Boat Launch” Road north of intersection of “Mink Lake Boat Launch” Road and Hwy. 631,

Operational Road 631-02 north of intersection of Road 631-02 and Hwy. 631,

Operational Road 631-01 (aka. Tower Road) north of intersection of Road 631-01 and Hwy. 631,

Road 100 north of intersection of Road 100 and the Picnic Lake Road,

North Reagan Road north of intersection of North Reagan Road and Road 50,

If you have any questions or require travel permits, please contact the Chapleau-Wawa District Office at 705-856-2396.