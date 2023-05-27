Forest Fire slows traffic on Highway 17 (Depew River) – Hwy now OPEN

May 27, 2023 at 18:48

The highway has been reopened.

May 27, 2023 at 17:48

Hwy 17 has been closed from Wawa to White River. Please drive with caution in that area, there may still be fire fighting activities underway.

May 27, 2023 at 16:09

A forest fire at the Depew River has caused traffic delays and a closure notification by ON511 (WAW003). The fire is currently 1/2 hectare in size, and MNRF is on site. The fire was reported begun at 2:36 this afternoon. The Depew River is approximately 9km southeast of White River.

WAW002, northwest of White River is now at 32 hectares. It is located 3 kilometers west of Highway 17, just south of Kwinkwaga Ground Moraine Uplands. It was first discovered at 0.8 hectares Friday afternoon.