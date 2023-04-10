Superior East CFDC – Succession Planning

72% of business owners in Canada will transition out of their businesses either by selling to an outsider or shifting ownership within their family within the next decade. Most don’t know where to start or how to do it effectively.

We can help you.

Northern Ontario Community Futures Development Corporations have partnered with SuccessionMatching.com to help with the business transition process, through a series of business succession planning events! Participants will obtain a high-level knowledge of the overall business transition process and some of the things to keep in mind when thinking about selling. Eligible businesses may qualify for a membership with SuccessionMatching.com (a $2,000 value provided FREE by your local CFDC) which provides access to a platform through which they can list their business for sale.

For Info: Cole Gander at [email protected]/cell: 807-464-1116

To Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/business-succession-planning-wawa-tickets-593256083917