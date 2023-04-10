Literacy Leadership at St. Augustine

The love of reading is alive and well at St. Augustine French Immersion Catholic School.

A few years ago, a Literacy Leadership program was piloted in our library. At that time, four senior students signed up. The task would be for students to bring our books to life, reading stories to their peers, sometimes dressing up in costumes, using puppets and creating an engaging and super fun library period.

Our Leadership program has proven to be more successful than we could have imagined! We are proud to say that this program has grown to include nearly every student from Grade 1 to 8 who have signed up to be a “Literacy Leader!” All reading levels are welcome!

The most heartwarming part is watching our youngest students “mock” storytime. As soon as the reader chair is available, our Kindergarten students line up the chairs and pretend to be the student who previously read! They hold the book up showing pictures, they look confident and proud and very soon they will be doing their own story time!

It takes incredible courage and bravery to read to an audience at any age. It is so important to nourish a love of reading, the excitement of opening a book and going on an adventure!

Students who did not sign up at the start of the year because they felt too shy often end up changing their minds and getting their names on our leaders list! That is what peer leadership is all about!

Students inspiring and encouraging other students, is such a beautiful thing to watch. Several students have also written and illustrated their own books to add to our catalog!

“Children are not things to be molded, but people to be unfolded” – Jess Lair