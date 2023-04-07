ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) students reflect on Aboriginal culture during artistic workshop

Students from École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) recently welcomed in a virtual format the artist Jessica Somers. During this encounter, students experienced a memorable artistic creation activity. With the accompaniment of Ms. Somers, they painted a canvas to reflect various aspects of Aboriginal culture, including the medicine wheel. Additionally, the artist shared some teachings on Indigenous spirituality with the students throughout the creative process.

Born in Sudbury and residing in Lavigne, Jessica Somers is Abenakis and Metis decent. She is greatly influenced by her grandmother who enjoyed creating scenic and wildlife paintings. Her father’s passion for carpentry and his hard work ethics and determination are what attributed to her success as an artist today. Jessica loves creating paintings that represent knowledge of the natural world we learn and share through generations.

Captivated by the teachings of elders in her community and her Nation, Jessica Somers creates art that connect to these teachings. This honours her ancestors while also ensuring the knowledge is passed on. Jessica uses her artwork as self-reflection, a way of seeking peace, sharing knowledge, teaching moral lessons, and/or telling stories. Jessica believes that art has been survivance, a way of holding on to stories and history, embodying a way of life, and expressing and sharing Indigenous identities.