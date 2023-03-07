Request for Proposal – Running Track at Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre F18 – RFP 2023-04 MMCC Sportsfield Running Track Author Recent Posts Ad TextThis is an advertisement. If you are interested in placing an ad for your business, and take advantage of the 3,000 visitors daily to this site - please email brenda @ wawa-news.com for more information. Latest posts by Ad Text (see all) Municipality of Wawa – 2023 Summer Student Employment - March 7, 2023 Request for Proposal – Running Track at Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre - March 7, 2023 Time to Change your Clocks and the Batteries in all Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms - March 6, 2023 2023-03-07 Ad Text