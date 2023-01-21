Morning News – January 21

Jan 21, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High -2. Wind chill -16 this morning and -8 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Temperature steady near -3. Wind chill near -8.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Gerrard Dupuis of Sault Ste. Marie who won a $100,000 prize with an Instant Gift Pack. The winning ticket was purchased at McDougall Fuels on Trunk Road in Sault Ste. Marie.
- Congratulations to Shilo Rousseau of Thessalon, east of Sault Ste. Marie, has earned two gold and one silver competing in biathlon at the World University Games in Lake Placid, New York.
- Eastbound travellers: Hwy 17, from Desbarats to Bruce Mines, remains closed following a fatal pedestrian collision. A detour route has been established at Hwy 638. (7:00 a.m.)
