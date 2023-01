Area Road Conditions – January 20

Here are the road conditions for the Wawa area as posted by ON511. Please note that most of the road conditions have not yet been updated by ON511. The website is showing the last update of yesterday.

Primary Condition Secondary Condition visibility drifting Highway 101 From Highway 144 to Shawmere River Bare and dry road Bare and wet road, Partly snow covered Good No 23-1-20 5:09 AM Highway 101 From Shawmere River to Highway 651 Bare and wet road Partly snow covered Fair No 23-1-19 9:24 PM Highway 101 From Highway 651 to Wawa Bare and dry road Good No 23-1-19 9:23 PM Highway 17 From Wawa to Mijin Lake Bare and dry road Good No 23-1-19 9:23 PM Highway 17 From Mijin Lake to Batchawana Snow covered Bare and wet road, Partly snow covered, Partly snow packed Fair Yes 23-1-19 9:23 PM Highway 17 From Batchawana to Sault Ste. Marie Snow covered Snow packed Good Yes 23-1-19 9:23 PM Highway 17 From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa Bare and dry road Good No 23-1-19 9:23 PM Highway 17 From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert Bare and dry road Good No 23-1-19 9:24 PM Highway 519 From Highway 17 – Dubreuilville Bare and dry road Good No 23-1-19 9:24 PM Highway 547 From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction Bare and dry road Good No 23-1-19 9:23 PM Highway 651 From Highway 101 to Missinabi Snow packed Good No 23-1-19 9:23 PM Highway 631 From White River to Highway 11 Partly snow packed Bare and wet road Good No 23-1-19 9:24 PM