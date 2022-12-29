Pharmacies will now have treatment availalble for 13 common ailments – January 1

As of January 1, 2023, pharmacists will be able to offer prescriptions for:

hay fever (allergic rhinitis);

oral thrush (candidal stomatitis);

pink eye (conjunctivitis; bacterial, allergic and viral);

dermatitis (atopic, eczema, allergic and contact);

menstrual cramps (dysmenorrhea);

acid reflux (gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD));

hemorrhoids;

cold sores (herpes labialis);

impetigo;

insect bites and hives;

tick bites (post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent Lyme disease);

sprains and strains (musculoskeletal); and

urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Anyone with symptoms should contact their local pharmacist to confirm whether they provide prescribing services for certain common ailments before visiting the pharmacy.