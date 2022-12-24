Dec 24, 2022 at 10:55
Hwy 631 remains closed from White River to Calstock due to poor weather and road conditions.
Dec 23, 2022 at 13:55
Hwy 631 is closed from White River to Calstock due to poor weather and road conditions.
Dec 23, 2022 at 08:40
Hwy 631 closed from White River to Nagagami due to weather conditions.
Dec 23, 2022 at 08:18
Hwy 631 is closed from White River to Calstock due to poor weather and road conditions.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River) OPEN - December 24, 2022
- Hwy 519 (Hwy 17 to Dubreuilville) CLOSED - December 24, 2022
- Hwy 631 (White River to Calstock) CLOSED - December 24, 2022