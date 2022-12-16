Traffic Delays at 17/101 Intersection due to collision

SE OPP and Algoma EMS were called to the intersection of 17/101 about 3:30 this afternoon. Two vehicles collided with both of them ending up at the shoulder. There was no word on injuries.
There are only traffic delays due to emergency services at the scene, the highway is not closed.
