Strong Southeasterly Wind Gusts (Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island)

At 4:33 this morning Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island.

A strong low-pressure system is expected to bring strong southeasterly wind gusts up to 80km/g, snow and blowing snow with accumulations of 10 – 15 cm beginning early Thursday morning and continuing into Thursday night. The strongest wind gusts are expected primarily near Lake Huron, Georgian Bay and the North Channel.

As a result of the heavy and blowing snow reduced visibility may occur. Be prepared for changing road conditions. The wind may toss loose objects around and local power outages may occur.

In the Wawa area, easterly winds 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon.