SECFDC – Board Member

Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation

Seeking Board Member

The Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation (SECFDC) is seeking to fill a Board position for the Superior East Region. The CFDC is a non-profit corporation engaging in providing regional economic and business development services to the Superior East Region, which includes the communitites of Wawa, Chapleau, White River and Dubreuilville as well as area First Nations.

Volunteers from each community are responsible for all operating issues, investments, planning, and policies of the corporation. If you are interested in lending your time and enthusiasm to this activity, we would like to hear from you. The CFDC offers an orientation package to new members to make their initiation as smooth as possible. Suitable applicants will ideally have the following attributes:

Previous experience on other Boards

Be willing to travel

Have some knowledge of small business

Have a strong desire to see their community benefit from the CFDC’s services

Be able to work together with members from other communities and think regionally

Have sufficient time to review and consider the business of the CFDC monthly

Superior East is committed to diversity in the organization and encourages applications from all interested individuals. If you are interested in sitting on the Board of Directors for the Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation, please email a letter describing your attributes and a brief resume for the Board’s review to Tracy Amos at [email protected]

If you need more information on the activities of the CFDC, please contact our office at (705) 856-1105 or by e-mail [email protected] or visit our website at www.superioreastcfdc.ca.