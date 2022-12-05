Hwy 631 from White River to the Hwy 11 Jct is closed at this time due to poor weather and road conditions. In addition, Highway 11 from Hearst and Greenstone and from Hwy 625 Jct to Hearst is closed due to poor road and weather conditions.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 631 (White River to Hwy 11 Jct) CLOSED - December 5, 2022
- Investigation into November 29th Fatal Collison east of Nipigon – UPDATED - December 5, 2022
- Winter weather travel advisory (Agawa – LSPP) - December 5, 2022