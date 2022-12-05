Breaking News

Hwy 631 (White River to Hwy 11 Jct) CLOSED

Hwy 631 from White River to the Hwy 11 Jct is closed at this time due to poor weather and road conditions. In addition, Highway 11 from Hearst and Greenstone and from Hwy 625 Jct to Hearst is closed due to poor road and weather conditions.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*