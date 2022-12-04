Don’t Forget the Annual Hamper Holiday Food Drive Today!

Today the Wawa Volunteer Fire Department along with staff from St. Augustine French Immersion School will be going door-to-door, collecting food and donations for the Christmas Hamper Fund from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They are accepting non-perishable food items as well as monetary donations. Listen for the sirens or leave your donation visible so that it can be picked up. This year they are accepting cheques. Please make them payable to the Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund (these donations are eligible for a receipt for tax purposes).

Please give generously, there are many in our community that are not food secure. Your donation will help to make this holiday season a little brighter.