Wind Warning (Montreal River – St. Joseph Island)

6:01 AM EST Saturday 03 December 2022

Wind warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Strong winds today.

Westerly to northwesterly winds gusting to 90 km/h are expected this morning into the afternoon in the wake of a strong cold front.

Winds are expected to ease from west to east in the evening.

Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Utility outages may occur.