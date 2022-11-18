Snow Squall Watch (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

At 6:30 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Snow Squall Watch for
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
Snow squalls are expected to develop this morning and persist through Saturday afternoon as a result of southwesterly winds off Lake Superior. Snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected.
Environment Canada warns that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
