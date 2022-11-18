Breaking News

Snow Squall Watch (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

At 6:30 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Snow Squall Watch for

  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls are expected to develop this morning and persist through Saturday afternoon as a result of southwesterly winds off Lake Superior. Snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected.

Environment Canada warns that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*