MFNCT Nominations & Elections, Saturday, December 3, 2022

NOTICE

Is hereby given to all Michipicoten First Nation Voting Members regarding:

NOMINATIONS & ELECTION

For Three (3) Trustee Positions – 3 YEAR TERM

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Nominations: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Voting: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

MFN 10-Plex Common Room,

9 Wiigwas Drive

The Trustees encourage all voting M.F.N. band members to participate and to note the following regulations:

No mail-in nominations or votes are permitted; Electors must be 18 years of age or older in order to vote; You are required to bring applicable identification (i.e. status card); Potential Trustees must be 25 years of age or older to be eligible; All nominees must be present and sign an Acceptance Form prior to 11:30 a.m. on the election date, December 3rd, 2022.

For more information contact:

Michipicoten First Nation Community Trust Office

Toll-free #: 1 (888) 818-4417

Tel: 1 (705) 856-9559

Email: [email protected]