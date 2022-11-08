Breaking News

MFNCT Nominations & Elections, Saturday, December 3, 2022

NOTICE
Is hereby given to all Michipicoten First Nation Voting Members regarding:

 

NOMINATIONS & ELECTION
For Three (3) Trustee Positions – 3 YEAR TERM

 

Saturday, December 3, 2022
Nominations: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Voting: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
MFN 10-Plex Common Room,
9 Wiigwas Drive

The Trustees encourage all voting M.F.N. band members to participate and to note the following regulations:

  1. No mail-in nominations or votes are permitted;
  2. Electors must be 18 years of age or older in order to vote;
  3. You are required to bring applicable identification (i.e. status card);
  4. Potential Trustees must be 25 years of age or older to be eligible;
  5. All nominees must be present and sign an Acceptance Form prior to 11:30 a.m. on the election date, December 3rd, 2022.

For more information contact:

Michipicoten First Nation Community Trust Office
Toll-free #: 1 (888) 818-4417
Tel: 1 (705) 856-9559
Email: [email protected]

