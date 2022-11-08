NOTICE
Is hereby given to all Michipicoten First Nation Voting Members regarding:
NOMINATIONS & ELECTION
For Three (3) Trustee Positions – 3 YEAR TERM
Saturday, December 3, 2022
Nominations: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Voting: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
MFN 10-Plex Common Room,
9 Wiigwas Drive
The Trustees encourage all voting M.F.N. band members to participate and to note the following regulations:
- No mail-in nominations or votes are permitted;
- Electors must be 18 years of age or older in order to vote;
- You are required to bring applicable identification (i.e. status card);
- Potential Trustees must be 25 years of age or older to be eligible;
- All nominees must be present and sign an Acceptance Form prior to 11:30 a.m. on the election date, December 3rd, 2022.
For more information contact:
Michipicoten First Nation Community Trust Office
Toll-free #: 1 (888) 818-4417
Tel: 1 (705) 856-9559
Email: [email protected]
Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)
- MFNCT Nominations & Elections, Saturday, December 3, 2022 - November 8, 2022
- Time to Change your Clocks & Batteries in all Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms - October 31, 2022
- SCC Annual General Meeting – Convocation a l’assemblée Generale Annuelle du CSE - October 28, 2022