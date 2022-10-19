Hwy 101 (Wawa to Chapleau ) OPEN

Highway 101 has been reopened. It was closed for 4.5 hours.

Highway 101 has been closed from Wawa to Chapleau because of poor weather and road conditions. ON511 has also posted “Updated: Disabled Vehicle on #HWY101 Both Directions at SHOAL LK PROV PK ENT, Chapleau. All lanes closed.”

At 6:54 this morning ON511 noted that at Shoal Lake Provincial Park that there was a disabled vehicle that had closed the eastbound lane and shoulder. (At 8:23 a.m. ON511 stated that disabled vehicle had been removed.)