Hwy 101 (Wawa to Chapleau ) OPEN

Oct 19, 2022 at 12:52
Highway 101 has been reopened. It was closed for 4.5 hours.
Oct 19, 2022 at 08:20
Highway 101 has been closed from Wawa to Chapleau because of poor weather and road conditions. ON511 has also posted “Updated: Disabled Vehicle on #HWY101 Both Directions at SHOAL LK PROV PK ENT, Chapleau. All lanes closed.”
At 6:54 this morning ON511 noted that at Shoal Lake Provincial Park that there was a disabled vehicle that had closed the eastbound lane and shoulder. (At 8:23 a.m. ON511 stated that disabled vehicle had been removed.)
