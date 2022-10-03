Trailer Loses Axle

OPP were having a conversation with the driver of this vehicle and what appears to be a severely overloaded trailer at the intersection of 101/17. In addition to being overloaded and tarps blowing loose, the trailer has lost its axle, although it seems that the straps are keeping the axle underneath the trailer.
