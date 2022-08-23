Lake Superior Park Experiences – Tuesday, August 23

Rocky Point, Agawa Bay

1:00 PM

GUIDED HIKE: MINDFULNESS WALK – Take a meditative walk with Anna and Meadow through Lake Superior’s coastal forest. We’ll “shake off the road dust” and tune into our surroundings by practicing attentiveness and compassion towards the biodiversity that surrounds us, and finish with a guided meditation. This short walk will begin at the southern end of Agawa Bay Campground. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.