40th Annual Wawa Salmon Derby underway

The 40th Annual Wawa Salmon Derby is underway. Fishing began a 5 p.m. yesterday, and anglers are already back out on the waters of Michipicoten Bay. Today is the famous Pancake Breakfast, and tonight is the Fish Fry, with everyone invited down to watch the boats with fish come in, and watch the ‘Parade of Lights’ as boats return tonight after the day of angling. Angling will end Sunday at 1 p.m.

Current Standings (unofficial):

Salmon:

Team 20 (Heinz Fellinger, Kevin Fellinger) 13.15lb caught a mere two hours into the derby, Friday night. Team 42 (Andre Roy, Aiden Roy) 9.95lb Team 46 (Russell Eagle, Dave McClary) 9.78lb Team 35 (Zack White, Richard White) 9.55lb

Lake Trout: