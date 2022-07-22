REIL, Emerson (John Bobbiwash)

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the age of 75 years.

Beloved husband of the late Etta Reil. Loving and supportive father of Randy Reil, Danny Reil (Chantal) and John Reil (Sharon). Proud grandfather of Jaycee, Jarret, Kaitlyn (Al), Donovan and Mika. Great grandfather of Lily, Marybelle, Christopher, Fred, Willow and Koda. Son of the late Ambrose Reil-Andre. Dear brother of April, Marie, Mona, the late Darlene, Jerry, the late Hubert and the late Danny. Emmerson will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a Traditional Service at the Michipicoten First Nation Band Hall on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by a feast from 6 to 8:30 p.m. If you want to bring a dish, that would be greatly appreciated. There is lots of fish and bannock for sure!

