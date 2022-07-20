Celebration of Life: Linda Izatt

Linda’s family invites you to join them in celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Calvary Pentecostal Church (12 Government Road, Wawa, Ontario). A graveside service at Woodland Cemetery will follow at 12:00 p.m. A Come & Go Celebration of Life at Calvary Pentecostal Church will begin at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations to the Algoma Residential Community Hospice (ARCH), Sault Area Hospital Cancer Care Fund or Tracy’s Dream would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre (942 Great Northern Road, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 0B6, 705-945-7758). www.northwoodfuneral.com