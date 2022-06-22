Manitoulin OPP – Impaired Charges Laid after Motorcyclist hits Deer

On June 21, 2022 at approximately 9:50 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a deer on Highway 17 in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township.

Officers arrived on scene of the collision and spoke with the driver. Officers determined that the driver had consumed alcohol and an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered that resulted in a fail. The driver was subsequently arrested.

Randy SHULAR, 63-years-old from Massey was charged with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on August 8, 2022.