Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

11:00 PM EDT Wednesday 15 June 2022

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

Hazards:

Scattered wind gusts up to 100 km/h likely

Isolated hail up to nickel size possible

Timing:

Late this evening

Discussion:

Severe thunderstorms will move into the area from Michigan late this evening. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, however, a few of the stronger storms may be capable of producing hail up to nickel size. There remains some uncertainty as to the eastward extent of the severe wind threat tonight.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.