Highway 17 – OPEN after Collision

The highway has been reopened. ON511 tweeted at 4 a.m. that it had been opened.

The highway has been opened to one lane.

Hwy 17 is closed in the Batchawana Bay area due to a collision between a vehicle and a transport. ON511 is stating that the highway is closed in both directions between Sawpit Bay, Algoma and Cook’s Mill Road (West) and Roy Drive (E).

OPP, Fire and EMS are on scene.