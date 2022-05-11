Significant Rainfall expected for Northeastern Ontario Thursday & Friday

At 4:09 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Special Weather Statement for:
- Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi
- Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North
- Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Kapuskasing – Hearst
- Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake.
Environment Canada is warning of significant rainfall over the next few days in amounts of 20 to 40 mm. Additionally, higher rainfall amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
There is two waves of showers and thunderstorms likely. The first round is expected to begin overnight or Thursday morning and taper off Thursday afternoon or evening. The second wave is forecast to begin Thursday night and taper off Friday morning.
Environment Canada explains that there is considerable uncertainty remains regarding the rainfall amounts. “At this point in time, local rainfall amounts in the 20 to 40 mm range appear possible.”.
In addition to this warning, much of Northewestern Ontario is expected to experience this same weather system. The areas under this warning are:
- Sioux Lookout – Savant Lake
- City Of Thunder Bay
- Kenora – Nestor Falls
- Dryden – Ignace
- Fort Frances – Rainy Lake
- Atikokan – Upsala – Quetico
- Superior West
