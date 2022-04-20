Morning News – April 20

Apr 20, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High +5. Wind chill -12 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Snow beginning early this evening. Snow mixed with rain before morning. Local snowfall amount 10 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low +1.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|255,660
|254,297
|1363
|Confirmed Cases
|7,581
|7,389
|192
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,377
|5,185
|192
|Active cases
|397
|409
|-12
|Resolved
|7,184
|6,980
|204
|*Deceased
|47
|47
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|26
|26
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|756
|735
|21
|Elliot Lake & Area
|352
|338
|14
|North Algoma
|264
|264
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,209
|6,052
|157
News Tidbits:
- Algoma Steel has appointed Michael Garcia as its new CEO, effective June 1. Garcia replaces Michael McQuade who is retiring as CEO, but will remain on the board as a director.
- The Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund (RHTLF) leadership, Ontario and Canada officials have established a negotiation table to find common ground for resolving the annuities litigation outside of court. The negotiation process is confidential.
- Mayor Pat Tait announced at last night’s Council Meeting that he would not be seeking re-election as mayor or to return to Council as a councillor. There was no reason given and there were no comments made by his fellow members of Council.
- There is some new beautiful artwork on the walls at the Wawa Public Library. The Shamess family and the late Mrs. Elsie Skinner made the donation of an ‘Old Woman Bay’ print by Michael Cleary, and two paintings by Grace Campbell: ‘Birches on Long Beach’ and ‘Turtle and Seagull Islands/Michipicoten Bay and Lighthouse Point’. Also donated by the Shamess family, an original ‘Wawa Goose Statue’, Wawa, Ontario pennant, various Lake Superior history books and vintage cookbooks (Ladies of the Eastern Star, Wawa’s Useful Cookbook)
- The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow, presented by Science North, will be in Marathon at the Recreation Complex from 2 – 7 p.m. on Friday, April 29. The Roadshow will allow visitors to experience a staycation expo, an attractions showcase and a local market. This is the closest stop to Wawa that the Great Northern Ontario Roadshow will make.
Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, and Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, to make an announcement at 10:00 a.m. in Thornhill
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by Stephen Lecce, MPP for King—Vaughan, to make an announcement at 10:00 a.m. in Vaughan
