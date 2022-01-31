Morning News – January 31

Breaking News

January 31, 2022

Weather:

  • Today – Snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon.
    Tonight – Partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.

News Tidbits:

  • Canada shuts out the US in World Cup men’s soccer qualifier.
  • Congratulations to R. Mark Giuliano! His new book “Making it Home: I Set Out to See the World and Made it All the Way to Cleveland” is available in pre-sale on Amazon (delivery on February 10th). Wawa residents will remember Mark and his musical talents.

 

 

 

