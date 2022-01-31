January 31, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon.
Tonight – Partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.
News Tidbits:
- Canada shuts out the US in World Cup men’s soccer qualifier.
- Congratulations to R. Mark Giuliano! His new book “Making it Home: I Set Out to See the World and Made it All the Way to Cleveland” is available in pre-sale on Amazon (delivery on February 10th). Wawa residents will remember Mark and his musical talents.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – January 31 - January 31, 2022
- COVID Stats of January 29th for North Algoma - January 30, 2022
- Snow Squall Warning (Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa) ENDED - January 29, 2022