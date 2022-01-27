Snow Squall Warning (Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East) ENDED

At 12:01 the Snow Squall Warning was cancelled.

8:09 AM EST Thursday 27 January 2022

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls off Lake Superior, with additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm possible this morning. Wind gusts up to 60 km/h causing very low visibilities at times in blowing snow. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 5 cm in an hour are likely in the strongest snow squalls.

Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

The snow squalls will shift south of the area later this morning.

Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchawana Bay remains closed at the time of this report.