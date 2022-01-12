APH – Report of January 11th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.
There are 3 new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).
January 11th, 2022
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|evidence of community spread
|recent cases
|Confirmed cases
|2,699
|2,684
|15
|Active cases
|637
|754
|-117
|Currently hospitalized
|10(1)
|13(1)
|-3
|Resolved
|2,062
|1,930
|132
|Deceased
|20
|20
|0
|Tested
|219,380
|219,329
|51
|Close contact of a confirmed case
|1,075
|1,063
|12
|Outbreak related
|220
|219
|1
|Under Investigation
|388
|406
|-18
|Unknown Source of Infection
|1016
|996
|20
|Central & East Algoma
|239
|238
|1
|Yes
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|108
|102
|6
|Yes
|Yes
|North Algoma
|65
|62
|3
|Yes
|Yes
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|2,287
|2,282
|5
|Yes
|Yes
