APH – Report of January 11th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There are 3 new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 11th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases  2,699 2,684 15
Active cases 637 754 -117
Currently hospitalized 10(1) 13(1) -3
Resolved 2,062 1,930 132
Deceased 20 20 0
Tested  219,380 219,329 51
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,075 1,063 12
Outbreak related 220 219 1
Under Investigation 388 406 -18
Unknown Source of Infection 1016 996 20
Central & East Algoma 239 238 1 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 108 102 6 Yes Yes
North Algoma 65 62 3 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,287 2,282 5 Yes Yes
