APH – Report of January 6th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website. There are 5 new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|evidence of community spread
|recent cases
|Confirmed cases
|2,463
|2,401
|62
|Active cases
|645
|616
|29
|Currently hospitalized
|9(1)
|4(1)
|5(1)
|Resolved
|1,818
|1,785
|33
|Deceased
|20
|20
|0
|Tested
|217,531
|216,972
|559
|Close contact of a confirmed case
|1,029
|1,019
|10
|Outbreak related
|206
|206
|0
|Under Investigation
|326
|337
|-11
|Unknown Source of Infection
|902
|839
|63
|Central & East Algoma
|215
|210
|5
|Yes
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|88
|83
|5
|Yes
|Yes
|North Algoma
|44
|39
|5
|Yes
|Yes
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|2,116
|2,069
|47
|Yes
|Yes
