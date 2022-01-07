Breaking News

APH – Report of January 6th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website. There are 5 new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

 

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases  2,463 2,401 62
Active cases 645 616 29
Currently hospitalized 9(1) 4(1) 5(1)
Resolved 1,818 1,785 33
Deceased 20 20 0
Tested  217,531 216,972 559
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,029 1,019 10
Outbreak related 206 206 0
Under Investigation 326 337 -11
Unknown Source of Infection 902 839 63
Central & East Algoma 215 210 5 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 88 83 5 Yes Yes
North Algoma 44 39 5 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,116 2,069 47 Yes Yes
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*