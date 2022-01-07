APH – Report of January 6th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website. There are 5 new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases Confirmed cases 2,463 2,401 62 Active cases 645 616 29 Currently hospitalized 9(1) 4(1) 5(1) Resolved 1,818 1,785 33 Deceased 20 20 0 Tested 217,531 216,972 559 Close contact of a confirmed case 1,029 1,019 10 Outbreak related 206 206 0 Under Investigation 326 337 -11 Unknown Source of Infection 902 839 63 Central & East Algoma 215 210 5 Yes Yes Elliot Lake & Area 88 83 5 Yes Yes North Algoma 44 39 5 Yes Yes Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,116 2,069 47 Yes Yes