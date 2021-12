Hwy 101 (Wawa to Hawk Junction) CLOSED

“Highway 101 at Gladstone Avenue – All lanes closed in both directions in the Wawa are due to poor weather conditions.” By looking at the ON511 map the highway is closed from Wawa to the Hawk Junction turnoff.



Wawa-news has also been told of two collisions on Highway 17 (between Wawa and White River), and Hwy 17 has been closed in Schreiber (westbound at Walker Lake Hill) as reported by Schreiber Fire (not confirmed on ON511 yet).



Earlier reports from Schreiber Fire (8 p.m.) were that “TTU’s having trouble climbing hills on the ice. #CaversHill, #RossportHill #BillyLakeHill #PaysPlat #Rossport #Schreiber“

If you have to travel, be aware of changing road conditions, and drive with care.