Winter weather travel (Montreal River Harbour – St. Joseph Island)

At 3:53 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are possible by Thursday morning. Lake effect snow from earlier today has weakened slightly, but is expected to redevelop this evening and continue until after midnight. Motorists can expect sudden, reduced visibility due to occasional blowing snow and snow at times heavy