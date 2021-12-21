APH reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 & a low-risk exposure

Algoma Public Health has reported seven (7) new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. Six (6) are in Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and one (1) in the Central and East Algoma Area. There are currently 228 active cases, and seven (7) in hospital.
A Low-Risk Exposure has been reported on Porter Flight #683 from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday, December 18th, 2021. Passengers who sat in rows 6-10 and flight crew who served these rows should:
- Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.
- Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
- Seek testing if symptoms occur.
