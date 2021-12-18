DICKSON, Donald

Donald James Dickson, age 80, of Collingwood, ON, passed away on December 16, 2021, at the Collingwood Nursing Home surrounded by his family. Don is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandy; along with his two sons Darren and James (Wendy); five grandchildren, Daniel, Cole, Matthew, Connor, and Emmett; and siblings Janice and Ross.

Born January 27, 1941, in Listowel, ON, he was the son of the late Gordon and Madge (Hackney) Dickson. Don was a professional engineer and graduate of the University of Western Ontario. He and Sandy raised their family in Wawa, before retiring to Collingwood. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, biking, hiking, and spending time with his grandchildren.

A special thank you to all the staff at the Collingwood Nursing Home who provided excellent care to Don in his later years.

Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will not be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County or the Collingwood G&M Hospital Foundation. Friends may visit Don’s online Book of Memories atwww.fawcettfuneralhomes.com