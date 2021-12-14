Environment Canada warns of Significant Rainfall

Environment Canada is warning of significant rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday for Pukaskwa Park to Wawa. This is part of a low-pressure system that is expected to track through the Midwest into the Upper Great Lakes by Wednesday that is creating significant rainfall warnings west along the shores of Lake Superior.

It is possible that 20 – 4o mm of rain is possible, with higher amounts due to south/southeast winds off of the lake. Strong wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are also possible especially on Thursday afternoon.