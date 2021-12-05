Notice – Turn On Water By-Passes

Municipality of Wawa Infrastructure Services Department NOTICE TO HOMEOWNERS TURN ON WATER BY-PASSES

The Municipality of Wawa wishes to advise residents to TURN ON WATER BY-PASSES NO LATER THAN DECEMBER 15th. The Municipality has supplied by-pass valves to residences that are prone to freeze. It is the homeowner’s responsibility to turn these on at this time.

Costs to thaw lines will be at the owner’s expense. If you do not know if a valve is in your residence, please call Infrastructure Services at 705-856-2244, Ext. 250 or 252 to make an appointment for an inspection.

Dan Beach

Director of Infrastructure Services