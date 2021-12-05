Not a day to travel

A low-pressure system will track east across the Great Lakes today through Monday, bringing snow. There remains some uncertainty in the track of this system and the snowfall amounts expected. Snowfall warnings may be issued as the event approaches.

Environment Canada has warned in the Superior West & Thunder Bay areas – “Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

Given the amount and rate of snow (reports are of 2″ in an hour) that fell yesterday in the Goulais River area causing multiple collisions, and slippery hills… if travel is not required, you may wish to reschedule.

Traffic cameras show:

Montreal River Hill – bare and wet

Red Rock Lake – bare and wet

Dubreuilville Junction – bare and wet

Goulais Bay – bare and wet

Heyden – bare and wet

Please check with Environment Canada or your preferred weather information source for detailed and current information.